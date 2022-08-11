2023 Nissan Titan gets more expensive across the board

Nissan has released pricing information for the 2023 Titan. While the truck is allegedly near the end of its lifecycle, it's soldiering on for at least one additional model year with a handful of additional standard features, a new Midnight Edition package, and a higher price.

Buyers in the market for a Titan still have a diverse selection of trim levels, powertrain configurations, and body styles to choose from. The entry point into the range is the rear-wheel-drive S with a King Cab, which starts at $41,495 including a $1,795 destination charge. In comparison, the rear-wheel-drive S trim with a King Cab cost $39,705 in January 2022 including a destination charge that was pegged at $1,695. Keep in mind that Titan pricing increased in April 2022 and again in June 2022, however.

Pricing for the full King Cab range is as follows:

Titan S King Cab 4x2: $41,495 ($1,790 more than in January 2022)

Titan S King Cab 4x4: $44,785 ($1,820 more than in January 2022)

Titan SV King Cab 4x2: $46,875 ($1,840 more than in January 2022)

Titan SV King Cab 4x4: $50,165 ($1,870 more than in January 2022)

The bigger Crew Cab model is available in more trim levels. Pricing is as follows:

Titan S Crew Cab 4x2: $43,285 ($1,810 more than in January 2022)

Titan S Crew Cab 4x4: $46,475 ($1,840 more than in January 2022)

Titan SV Crew Cab 4x2: $46,795 ($1,840 more than in January 2022)

Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4: $49,985 ($1,870 more than in January 2022)

Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4: $54,605 ($2,010 more than in January 2022)

Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2: $60,465 ($2,070 more than in January 2022)

Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4: $63,775 ($2,100 more than in January 2022)

Finally, the last rung on the Titan ladder is the XD model. Pricing is as follows:

Titan XD S Crew Cab 4x4: $49,135 ($1,860 more than in January 2022)

Titan XD SV Crew Cab 4x4: $52,955 ($1,900 more than in January 2022)

Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4: $58,915 ($2,050 more than in January 2022)

Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4: $66,865 ($2,130 more than in January 2022)

Nissan is not making any significant changes to the Titan for the 2023 model year. With the 5.0-liter turbodiesel V8 out of the picture, the only engine available is a gasoline-powered 5.6-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Buyers who select the Crew Cab SV model can order a new Midnight Edition package that adds black trim inside and out plus black 20-inch wheels, while the Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve trim levels gain wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Built in Mississippi, the 2023 Nissan Titan will begin arriving on dealer lots later in 2022.

