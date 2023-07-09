2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS arrival pushed to next year

Deliveries of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS were meant to commence this fall, following the launches of the 2LT and RS trims that start finding good homes in the next couple of months. Plans have changed. GM Authority noticed Chevy updated its retail site with the small print, "Blazer EV SS shown available spring 2024." The automaker hasn't given a reason for the delay. The SS trim will top the range when it arrives, its two Ultium motors making 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque. That output is said to return a 0-60 mph time under 4 seconds when the CUV's put into Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode. The SS also gets larger Brembo brakes in front, a "track-tuned" suspension, and standard summer performance tires wrapping 22-inch wheels — all-season tires will be optional. Range for the SS is estimated at 290 miles. The estimated price is $65,595 after destination.

The 2LT coming first starts with front-wheel drive and can be optioned to dual-motor all-wheel-drive, albeit with a less powerful and less fancy AWD than the SS. The 2LT can be had with a medium size battery pack that maxes out at an estimated 293 miles of range. A base 2LT model will be about $47,595 when it launches.

The less potent RS trim comes with front-wheel drive but gets the medium-size battery standard and costs $51,995. Buyers can move up to a larger battery pack that switches the drivetrain to rear-wheel drive, utilizing a more powerful Ultium e-motor than the one used on the FWD versions of the 1LT, 2LT, and base RS. The same AWD powertrain available on the 2LT is can be optioned here. Maximum range for the RS is 320 miles, making it the trim with longest estimated range. Speccing the Comfort and Convenience Packages on the 2LT and RS trims unlocks a 1,500-pound towing capacity, the only trims with such capability.

The previously announced Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) trim is due in the first quarter of 2024, so it's possible the SS and PPV will roll out around the same time. The entry-level 1LT trim isn't expected until toward the end of 2024, estimated to cost around $44,995.

Until the Blazer EV SS arrives, the best way to see it might be in the new Barbie movie hitting theaters July 21st, 2023.