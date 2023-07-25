Stolen Lincoln Town Car stars in wacky GTA-like airborne crash

If we can believe our eyes, a carload of people is lucky to be alive. What we know is what's on the videos stitched together above — in the first POV, a white Lincoln Town Car busts through a barrier at the end of Cumberland Street in San Francisco, a dead end road. Looks ridiculous, not crazy. The crazy part comes in the second POV, taken from a Nest camera across Sanchez Street. The Town Car was going fast enough to jump-launch itself over the concrete berm at the base of the barrier, nosedive into the hill below, flip over end-over-end into a tree below that, then slide down the tree to land on its roof at the base of a set of steps going down to Sanchez Street below Cumberland.

The kind bit is when a Good Samaritan runs to the Town Car and opens the front passenger door. The wacky bit is when four people slowly emerge from the town car while engaging in quite a bit of oddball banter — one woman who was in the back seat says "I'm sorry" and "I love you" to someone named Kevin numerous times — then walk away. The silent couple runs up the steps, Kevin and his apologetic, loving associate sashay down Sanchez Street.

A report from local channel KTVU (full report below) via Carscoops, says, "Witnesses told KTVU the incident started with a carjacking." Compiling comments on the second YouTube vid alleges the car's occupants carjacked a DoorDash driver — a situation that's far more common that we'd have guessed before looking into this story — and that the man who opened the door "noted several bottles of open liquor, two Tasers, and the police reported a gun was found in the car." If the second bit is true, that and copious amounts of adrenaline would explain why the crew was eager and able to skedaddle.

The occupants haven't been found; of course police are looking for them. KTVU writes, "Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD."