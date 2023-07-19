BMW X2 spy photos give a clearer look at the fastback SUV

Several months ago, we got one of our first looks at the next-generation BMW X2 compact luxury SUV. It's ditching its hunkered-down, chop-top take on the conventional SUV shape for the more common fastback "coupe" design. And this time, we're getting a look at a lower-trim version with a less hidden front end.

The last X2 we saw seemed to be a higher-performance M35i variant, and the spy photographer says this is a base model. We're inclined to agree, since the exhaust tips are hidden under the rear bumper instead of prominently displayed. And at the front, the lower intakes in the bumper seem a bit different in design.

We've also got the best look yet at the nose of the X2, thanks to less camouflage. Funny enough, the V shape of those lower intakes really reminds us of the M versions of the BMW 7 Series. Fortunately, the modestly sized kidneys do not. They even look like they might be smaller than the new X1. It also appears to have slightly slimmer and more swept-back lights than the X1.

The rest of the SUV is still well-covered. It has BMW's now signature flush-fit door handle openings. The fastback roofline matches that of BMW's other coupe-like SUVs, the X4 and X6. The shoulder line is quite pronounced and relatively wide for such a small fastback, and the little spoiler at the base of the hatch is cheeky and sporty.

We're expecting the X2 to be revealed this year as a 2024 model. It will almost certainly get the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder as the X1 as a base engine making 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with the 312-horsepower M35i version as an option. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive should be standard equipment for both engines. And a slight upcharge over the X1's roughly $40,000 price tag.

