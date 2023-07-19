2024 Buick Envista Cupholder Mega Test: Will the Nalgene bottle fit?

Buick has launched its newest, most-affordable vehicle. The 2024 Buick Envista slots below the Encore GX, starts below $25,000 and is a comfortable and quiet thing. It looks pretty good, too, I think. You can read all about it in my first drive review, and if you have, you've probably been wondering, "Well, what about the cupholders? Will my goofily large water bottle fit?"

Despite water being provided on the drive, as you can see from the disposable bottles in the background of these photos, I went through a liter of diet cola from my Nalgene water bottle on the cross-town trek to the event, so it came along for the drive with me.

Up front, we've got a pair of cupholders in a fore/aft orientation. They look fairly typical in every way, including size, which doesn't bode well for the 'gene. I could feel the dull disappointment as I lowered the bottle toward the cupholder.

Indeed, it doesn't fit.

At first glance, the front door pocket looks like it could work. That little divider is worrisome, though.

Adshearlikins! So close. As you can see in the video further below, after staunchly rejecting the Nalgene, a second attempt shows it'll slip in just a little bit, but not enough to properly hold the thing. The front occupants, it appears, are out of options.

But what about the people in the back? There are no cupholders on the back of the center console, nor is there a center armrest to fold down from the seat. Straight to the door pocket it is.

The rear door pocket looks like a shortened version of the ones up front. Inauspicious, but we still have to cross our fingers and check it.

No surprises here. Just more disappointment.

So while the rear passengers can enjoy a healthy amount of legroom, they can't enjoy a more-than-healthy amount of water from their Nalgene unless they hold it or let it roll around on the floor.

I still liked the Envista, though. It's worth a look if you want a budget car that doesn't feel cheap.