2024 BMW CE 02 revealed as a rad, electric urban runabout

There’s a new BMW electric scooter in town, and it’s called the CE 02. You might already be familiar with the slick CE 04 that was revealed a couple of years ago, but now BMW is adding to its CE range with the smaller and less powerful CE 02.

Unlike the CE 04, which can actually get up to highway speeds (75 mph maximum), the CE 02 is much more of an urban runabout. The most powerful version uses a 15-horsepower electric motor for motivation, and it tops out at 59 mph. Acceleration from 0-31 mph takes just 3 seconds from the 291-pound scooter. There’s a low-power version of the CE 02 available in other markets, as well, but it only has a 5-horsepower electric motor and a 28-mph top speed. Range is respectable, as BMW claims the CE 02 will go “more than” 56 miles on a full charge.

Two different charging options are available to charge the pair of removable, air-cooled lithium-ion batteries that combine for a total of 3.92 kWh of energy. As standard equipment, the CE 02 comes with an external charger with a charging power of 0.9 kW, but if you buy the high-power version, you can option a quick charger to increase output to 1.5 kW. A 0-100% charge with the slow charger will take 5 hours and 20 minutes, and the fast charger will do the same task in 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The CE 02 offers "Flow," "Surf" and "Flash" riding modes, but Flash will be an optional add-on for someone who wants an especially “responsive, sporty and dynamic riding experience.” It uses a double-loop tubular steel frame and rides on 14-inch wheels. You get disc brakes in both front and rear, and BMW uses its Motorrad ABS system for the front. It also features automatic stability control to safely dole out that electric torque to the rear wheel.

As for the tech right in front of you, the CE 02 has a TFT display for speed, battery charge status and more. There’s also a place for you to mount your phone and a USB-C port to keep it charged.

The CE 02 will come to the U.S. for the 2024 model year and start at $7,599.

