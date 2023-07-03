BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe spy photos suggest evolutionary style

It seems that cooler heads may finally be prevailing again in BMW's exterior design department. The latest 5 Series avoided the monster kidneys of the iX and 4 Series, among others, and it seems the 2 Series Gran Coupe will, too. These spy photos show a newer version of BMW's smallest sedan that seems a bit more old guard than avant-garde.

Considering how restrained the changes to this Gran Coupe prototype are, we're betting it's more a mid-cycle refresh than a completely new car. This would also fit with the fact the Gran Coupe was only introduced here for the 2020 model year. The front end features a grille that actually looks like it could be thinner than the current model. The headlights also look more swept-back, and the bumper has reworked intake openings.

The Gran Coupe's overall profile looks very similar to the current one, with perhaps a more pronounced line running the length of the car along the door handles. More prominent is the update to the rear quarter windows. They've been given a more prominent Hofmeister kink.

At the back, the trunk lid now has the license plate positioned higher than on the current Gran Coupe. There are likely corresponding taillight changes, but it's difficult to make out through the camouflage. This example also lacks any exposed exhaust tips like the current U.S. market car.

Since this is probably a moderate update of the Gran Coupe we know, engines will probably be mostly carry-over, possibly with some updates in output. That means a couple versions of turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinders with front- or all-wheel drive. Some minor interior changes and feature updates would probably come with the redesign. We would expect it to be shown sometime next year, and the spy photographer seems to agree, as they expect production to come toward the end of next year.

