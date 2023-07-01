2024 Lexus ES gets new Technology Package, small price increase

The 2024 Lexus ES gets a new optional Technology Package, an additional available wheel design and a small price increase across the board. The brand's best-selling sedan remains available with a variety of drivetrain configurations, including front- and all-wheel-drive.

Updated with a new touchscreen, among other features, for 2023, the ES will offer a longer list of options for 2024. The big news is a Technology Package that bundles a 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Lexus Interface infotainment system, a SmartAccess key card and a head-up display. The package is available on the base, Luxury, F Sport Design and F Sport Handling trim levels, though pricing hasn't been set.

The other noteworthy change for 2024 is an 18-inch wheel design with a Vapor Chrome finish. It's standard on the Ultra Luxury trim level.

The 2024 ES starts at $43,190 including a $1,150 destination charge, up from $42,490 in 2023. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

ES 250 all-wheel-drive: $43,190

ES 250 all-wheel-drive F Sport Design: $47,775

ES 250 all-wheel-drive Luxury: $48,360

ES 250 all-wheel-drive Ultra Luxury: $52,080

ES 350: $43,190

ES 350 F Sport Design: $47,775

ES 350 Luxury: $48,360

ES 350 F Sport Handling: $49,650

ES 350 Ultra Luxury: $52,080

ES 300h: $44,590

ES 300h F Sport Design: $48,975

ES 300h Luxury: $49,760

ES 300h F Sport Handling: $50,885

ES 300h Ultra Luxury: $53,480

Lexus is not making mechanical changes to the ES. Power for the 250 comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 350 gets a 3.5-liter V6 tuned to send 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid 300h uses a gasoline-electric drivetrain built around a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. The system's output checks in at 215 horsepower, and it spins the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The 2024 Lexus ES will reach showrooms across the nation in the summer of 2023.

Related video: