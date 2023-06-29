Triumph reveals entry-level retro bikes with Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X

The entry-level motorcycle market is starting to grow, and British bike builder Triumph is looking to get in on it. It's doing so with the 2024 Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, a pair of retro-styled bikes with the smallest engines and likely smallest price tags in the motorcycle company's line-up, and they'll be hitting the U.S. market next year.

The basics of each are the same. Each has a double-overhead cam, 398-cc, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It makes 39 horsepower and 28 pound-feet of torque, which puts it right in range of many 300 to 500-cc entry-level bikes. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual that comes with an assist and slip clutch for easier use and smoothing out rough downshifts. It all sits in a tubular steel frame and is suspended by 43-mm inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with external reservoir. Alloy wheels are fitted to both along with braided brake lines, ABS and switchable traction control.

From there, each model starts to differentiate. The Speed 400 is more street-oriented with 17-inch wheels front and rear, and it's the lightest of the two at 375 pounds. The Scrambler 400 X, with its mild off-road pretensions, gets some performance changes with a larger 19-inch front wheel, more suspension travel (0.4 inch up front, 0.79 inch rear), and a bigger front brake rotor (0.79 inches).