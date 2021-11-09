Triumph Special Edition motorcycles sport spiffy paint schemes

Triumph, like many of its peers and rivals, is making more custom-inspired liveries available across its range. After unveiling the Gold Line Edition, it announced four Special Edition models designed as a tribute to torque, historic motorcycle racing, and London's East End.

Called 221 Special Edition, the first model in the lineup is based on the R and the GT variants of the Rocket 3. Its name celebrates performance: the Rocket 3 is powered by a 2.5-liter three-cylinder engine that we called "the displacement king of the motorcycle world" after its unveiling in August 2019. It develops 165 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque; the latter figure corresponds to 221 newton-meters, hence the name. It's a figure that's worth celebrating: the Rocket 3 offers riders more torque than any other series-produced motorcycle.

Designers added Red Hopper paint on the mudguard and on the fuel tank, edition-specific graphics on the knee pads and, lest you forget what you're riding, the engine's specs near the fuel filler cap. The 221 Special Edition (shown below) also gets Sapphire Black accents.