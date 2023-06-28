2023 Ford Bronco goes to work for the National Park Service

Ford donated a 2023 Ford Bronco to Bandelier National Monument this week. In the care of the National Parks Service, this new "Wildland Firefighting Command Rig" will be put to work doing just about anything but look shiny in front of the local Starbucks. This Badlands-and-Sasquatch-based rig was put together by Darley, which up-fits just about anything on wheels for use by anything from nonprofits and schools to the armed forces and of course, first responders.

"For more than a century Ford has supported fire response and disaster relief efforts by deploying vehicles to provide emergency transportation and power and deliver essential goods," said Dave Rivers, Ford enthusiast brand manager. "Bronco Wild Fund was created because of our passion for the outdoors, and we’re excited to donate the Bronco wildland firefighting command rig to Bandelier to help protect this National Monument for generations to come."

Ford has been playing up the Bronco's government service history when the nameplate was revived in 2020. In October of that year, we saw the first hint: the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept kitted out with a 50-gallon water tank, high-pressure pump and hose, shovel, axes, a chainsaw, hardhats, a high lift jack and a drip torch. It was on-theme, to be sure, but what we're looking at today is not so much a firefighter's go-kit as it is a sophisticated command center on wheels.

The Wildland Firefighting Command Rig is equipped with a government communication system with both satellite and terrestrial connections. It also comes with its own drone, which can send live video back to the built-in screen and tablet. The concept also riffs on the Fire Rig concept a bit, incorporating a custom grille guard, a factory-installed Warn winch, a set of beadlock wheels, and a roof rack fitted with a light bar, search and emergency lights and a siren.

This is the first of two Broncos being built by Darley; the second will go to an as-yet-unnamed "wildland firefighting agency." They're both being donated via the Ford's Bronco Wild Fund, which works to increase access, preservation and stewardship of America's public lands. The Bronco will be officially provided to the National Park Service at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bandelier National Monument Wednesday.

Related Video