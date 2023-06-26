2025 BMW M2 rumored to get 475 horsepower

We know there are big things on the way for the M2, namely, the M2 CS that should debut for the 2025 model year after the 2024 M4 CS departs. BMW has a few more hi-po surprises in the chamber according to a regular insider on the Bimmerpost forum. In another tweak to the running series of future model updates, user ynguldyn posted that the standard M2 will be bumped to 475 horsepower for the 2025 model year.

Note, ynguldyn specifies that this isn't a Competition trim. Instead, it appears this would be the regular M2 taking the de facto spot of a Competition trim. Running the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six in the current car up to 475 hp would mark a 22-hp jump above the 2023 M2. Unless BMW makes a similar change to the entry-level M3 and M4 trims, the M2 would shade those larger siblings by two ponies. The disparities could be even more stark with another note among the rank indicating the M4 xDrive will rise to 525 hp from the present 503 hp.

There was no mention of any boost for the current M2's 406 pound-feet of torque. Early predictions by knowledgeable observers like BMW Blog put M2 CS output between 518 and 522 horsepower. If all of this comes to pass, a slimmer curb weight for the M2 CS, plus more hardcore components, would exaggerate the effect of the 40 or so horsepower differential between it and the M2.

A bonus bit of flash might make its way outside as well, yunguldyn suggesting four new colors for the 2025 M2 color palette. The colors are: Mineral Red, Portimao Blue, and Sao Paulo Yellow, Skyscraper Gray. The M2 configurator offers just five colors at the moment before needing to hit the BMW Individual menu with matte hues Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. We're not sure if the rumored new colors would join the offerings or replace what's there now.

Elsewhere in the 2 Series universe, the claims are that the standard coupe will be gifted nicer interior materials and switchgear for 2024, and that the M240i will get a carbon roof on its options sheet.