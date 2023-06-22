There's been no shortage of aftermarket parts for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco since the model made its debut in 2020, and the list just grew with U-shaped fiberglass door inserts. Built by Anderson Composites, the doors are inspired by an option Ford offered in the 1960s.

First spotted by our friends at The Drive, the so-called Roadster Doors are compatible with four-door Bronco models built between the 2021 and 2023 model years. Anderson Composites notes that a set developed for two-door models will be available before the end of 2023. The doors are made with fiberglass, so they're relatively light, and they're designed to fit the SUV's stock door hinges for easy installation.

Once installed, the Roadster Doors add a touch of old-school flair to the Bronco's retro design; the short-lived Bronco Roadster (called U13 internally) offered similar doors. Anderson Composites adds that the front doors weigh 14.8 pounds and the rear doors weigh 13.7 pounds, so they should be reasonably easy to put on and take off, even if you find yourself alone in the middle of the woods. In comparison, the stock doors weigh approximately 52.5 pounds, though they're fitted with a window, a panel, and other accessories such as switches and speakers.

Pricing for the Roadster Doors starts at $1,099 for the front pair and $1,099 for the rear pair, meaning you're looking at about $2,200 for a full set excluding taxes and shipping. You'll need to set aside more money for paint, as Anderson Composites only ships the doors in white.

Ford's catalog of Bronco accessories doesn't include Roadster-like doors, but the brand offers tubular doors. The list of different door options available from Ford and from aftermarket companies partly explains why the Bronco's mirrors are mounted at the base of the windshield.