Ford Maverick focused on street performance rumored in the works

The Ford Maverick remains so popular that two years after its debut, Ford still isn't able to build enough of them to satisfy demand from nearly two years ago. Here's another Maverick hunger that's gone unfulfilled since the compact pickup's introduction: A street-focused variant, perhaps called ST. Spy photographers caught a Maverick Hybrid prototype at Ford's proving grounds last year wearing bits that could have been considered part of an ST package. The truck sat low, its wheels hidden behind covers and tucked under potentially wider wheel arches, and its reshaped rear bumper sporting two cutouts at the flanks presumed to be exhaust exits. The shots were inconclusive, though, and that proto hasn't been seen again. However, if Ford Authority's sources are telling the truth, there's a "street performance" Maverick in development.

The only bits of additional rumor to go with these whispers are that the truck "will feature a lowered suspension and big wheels, and that it will 'sit low.'" That's practically nothing to go on. The saving grace is that Ford has admitted to watching the market to gauge reaction to such a truck, and still hasn't ruled out a street-loving version.

If Ford has been watching, it will know there's been so much chatter that the broad strokes on the Maverick ST wish list are pretty clear. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost that makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque in the 2024 Ranger is a clear ask. That engine once made 345 hp in the Euro-market Focus RS, so there's plenty of headroom. Because the Maverick shares its C2 platform with that Focus and the current Focus ST, perhaps some handling goodies could get clearance to cross the Atlantic as well. Three hundred ponies, an intercooler, anti-lag, a limited-slip differential, sculpted fender flares, a one- or two-inch drop over 19- or 20-inch wheels, an optional ST Track Pack with KW coilovers, and plenty of black trim plus a red ST badge, anyone? While we're dreaming, why not a regular cab option and a manual transmission, too?

Since we've seen nary a prototype of such a truck, even assuming Ford Authority's sources are telling the whole truth and nothing but, we're likely at least 12 months away from having Maverick ST dreams confirmed. If Tucci Hot Rods could get its Maverick concept (pictured) into production, we'd be happy with that, too.