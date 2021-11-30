Ford Maverick SEMA sensation: Tucci Hot Rods looks to make it real

Tucci Hot Rods is a crew of two based in New York: Dave Tucci, the owner, and Dom Tucci, the son and heir. For their first leap into big-time auto shows, Dom designed a package to turn the 2022 Ford Maverick into a street rod pickup. The result hit the show floor at SEMA last month, not only winning fans but also praise from Ford CEO Jim Farley on Instagram, the Ford Performance award for best vehicle on the Ford stand, six requests to buy complete trucks, and more requests to buy parts. Fox News reports that Tucci is trying to figure out how to get the truck and its components on the market for sale.

First, about the truck. Tucci started with an all-wheel-drive Maverick XLT powered by the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. On Tucci's in-house 3D printer, the company made the fender flares, front lip, roof spoiler, and custom turbofan wheels. The duo looked outside for performance bits like the lowered coil-over suspension and Borla cat-back exhaust with carbon fiber accents, and tapped the Ford Performance catalog for the tailgate spoiler, bed liner, bed cover, and tailgate assist. The interior holds four Recaro Sportster racing seats with harnesses, and more Ford bits like the F200 IR dash cam.

With the Maverick scheduled for 18 more months of touring on show before being sold, it's inevitable there will be more demand. Tucci wants to satisfy all the requests for builds and parts, the company telling Fox News it is "talking to partners and exploring options to put them into production." The goal is to get everything in place by 2022, but Tucci noted that it wants to make sure parts can be sold "at a price commensurate with the entry-level nature of Maverick." Which is also really cool.

