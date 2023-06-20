Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon revealed in all its long-roof glory

Mercedes-Benz just revealed the E-Class wagon for European customers, and while U.S. details aren’t out, we already know that the long-roof variant will be making its way here in some capacity.

As you might expect, the E-Class wagon is bigger in its new generation. It’s 1.1 inches wider, has a 0.87-inch longer wheelbase and offers more rear legroom and cargo capacity than the outgoing model. It does this while adopting a more aggressive, raked rear-end design. The elements we saw in the E-Class Sedan redesign are also present in this wagon. It’s rocking the new front fascia, electrically-operated flush door handles and the three-pointed star in the rear taillights. Its front end is reminiscent of Mercedes-EQ models, but unlike those vehicles, this grille has true texture and allows air to flow through it. Mercedes managed to drop its coefficient of drag by 0.01 down to 0.26 with the more aerodynamic design.

We’re loving the simple and elegant look Mercedes applied here, and we can’t wait to see it on our shores. However, whatever we see in the U.S. is likely to differ from what we’re looking at here since Mercedes doesn’t sell the regular E-Class Wagon in the States anymore. Instead, it’s more likely that we get a lifted All-Terrain version of the E-Class Wagon, and if we’re lucky, a fire-breathing AMG model, too.

The interior is a carbon copy of what we’ve seen in the Sedan. The optional Superscreen stretches from one side of the dash to the other, and it’s rocking all of the digital elements like TikTok, a selfie camera, Zoom meeting functionality and so much more that you can read about in our reveal post about the Sedan.

As for powertrains, Europe is starting with one mild-hybrid diesel, one mild-hybrid gas-powered version and one PHEV. The plug-in hybrid is rated for a whopping 70 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, but its real-world range is likely going to be much lower than the optimistic WLTP test cycle. Mercedes says a “more powerful” six-cylinder diesel variant will follow at a later date. Additionally, a “top model” with an electrified inline-six “will round off the engine range at the top end.”

Now that the E-Class wagon is out in Europe, it’s hopefully only a matter of time until Mercedes tells us what’s coming for the U.S.

