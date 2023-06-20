Ford F-150 Raptor R spy photos show updated grille, lights

The Ford F-150 Raptor R has only been out for about a year, but it's already getting a little update, probably for the next model year. That's based off these spy photos that show a Raptor R with a fresh set of lights, a new grille and different side graphics. Odds are, at least the hard parts (i.e. not the graphics) will be shared with the regular Raptor, which has been around longer and is more due for a refresh.

The changes to the headlights, grille and front fascia in general are quite subtle, which is ironic for a supercharged V8 super truck. The headlights in general are slightly reshaped, with the lower part of the surround pushing in to add a little chunky detailing. The running lights now intersect with the grille, which itself has new larger mesh inserts, helping the two parts blend together. The front bumper has been reworked, and it looks like there may be additional clearance on the edges in front of the tires.

The tail has fewer changes. The bumper, tailgate and exhaust seem to be the same. But the tailgate appliqué has been revised and the taillights have a new design.

This prototype is also sporting new graphics we haven't seen before on Raptor R. Behind the trailing edge of the fender flares, there are thin stripes in black and orange. They make the Raptor almost look as though it has straked air vents. The rear stripes also create the Raptor "R" in orange. But not all of the graphics are new, as the standard Raptor script is still found at the tops of the bed sides.

Since these changes are all quite modest, we're expecting to see them implemented in the next model year of F-150 Raptor, both the standard and R versions. There may be some other minor updates to the interior, too. We wouldn't expect any major powertrain or chassis changes, but wouldn't rule them out either.

