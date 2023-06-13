2024 Mazda3 sees price increase, new features

For 2024, the Mazda3 isn't changing much. The car and most of the lineup are the same, but there are a couple of newly added features. And as with almost every model year update, prices have gone up. We're also pleased to report that, even with new features and trims, the sole manual option, the 2.5 S Premium hatchback with front-wheel drive, remains.

The base 2.5 S sedan now starts at $25,335, an increase of $1,620. But it does pick up a few new standard safety features to take off the edge of that price increase. It now features standard blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and an alert to check the rear seat if the back door was opened.

The cheapest hatchback is available on the next trim up, a new one called Select Sport. The sedan goes for $25,855, and the hatchback for $26,855. Compared to last year's cheapest hatchback, the Select Sport is $2,140 more. Select Sport is mostly the same as the S with a few extra features such as mirrors with turn signals, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

There's another new trim, too, the Carbon Turbo. It's being offered on a variety of Mazdas including the 3, and its mainly distinguished by the Zircon Sand paint and black and brown interior. But it also includes the newly available 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless device charging. And as the name would imply, it gets the turbocharged four-cylinder that can make 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque (on premium fuel), plus it comes standard with all-wheel drive. These features (except the engine) are available on the non-turbo Carbon Edition, too, as well as other trims. As for price, we've listed that below along with the rest of trim levels.

2.5 S (sedan-only): $25,335

2.5 S Select Sport: $25,855

2.5 S Preferred: $27,355

2.5 S Carbon Edition (AWD-only): $30,225

2.5 S Premium (manual, hatchback, FWD only): $31,515

2.5 Carbon Turbo: $32,915

2.5 Turbo Premium Plus: $36,615

Related video: