2024 Mazda3, CX-30, and CX-5 get distinctive Carbon Turbo edition

Buyers in the market for a 2024 Mazda3, CX-30, or CX-5 will find a new appearance package called Carbon Turbo on the list of options. It's a follow-up to the existing Carbon Edition package, and it brings a handful of edition-specific styling cues and trim pieces inside and out.

Every member of the Carbon Turbo range is finished in Zircon Sand Metallic, a paint color introduced on the CX-50 for the 2023 model year. Black accents complement the look: the wheels, the grille, and the door mirror caps are painted in black metallic, while the CX-30 keeps the black cladding on the wheel arches and the lower part of the body that Mazda fits as standard. Bright trim adds a finishing touch to the look.

The interior is just as distinctive, with terracotta leather upholstery, black suede accents on the seats, terracotta contrast stitching, and gunmetal-colored trim. Zircon Sand Metallic and the terracotta interior aren't offered on the non Carbon Turbo-equipped variants of the Mazda3, the CX-30, and the CX-5. They're only available on the CX-50 and the MX-5 Miata, and neither get the black suede accents.

Mazda hasn't made any mechanical modifications to the Carbon Turbo models. Power for all three cars comes from a turbocharged, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to develop 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque when burning 93-octane gasoline, or 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque when fed 87-octane fuel. The engine spins the four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing for the Carbon Turbo models will be announced when Mazda prices the rest of its 2024 line-up.