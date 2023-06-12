2024 Honda CR-V gets new Sport-L trim and higher prices

Just like with the entry-level LX trim partway through the 2023 model year, Honda has added another version of the CR-V: The 2024 Honda CR-V is now available in a Sport-L trim, which splits the difference between the hybrid models and adds some price parity with the top turbo model, the EX-L. And, as is the case with most model year changeovers, prices have increased across the board.

The Sport-L trim offers most of the features of the Sport Touring, with a bit of a discount for what it doesn't offer. And with a base price of $37,645, it offers a much more comfortable stepping stone between the $34,645 Sport and the $40,795 Sport Touring. It features leather (as indicated by the "L"), 18-inch wheels, power tailgate, power passenger seat, 9-inch infotainment system, 8-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless device charging and parking sensors. It can also be had with front- or all-wheel-drive, the latter being extra cost. That means you can now have leather while also getting the best fuel economy on offer from the CR-V: 40 mpg combined.

For reference, the Sport Touring still has a few goodies that are exclusive to help justify its high price: 19-inch wheels, 12-speaker Bose sound system and navigation. It also has all-wheel drive as standard. Though for the extra traction, fuel economy dips to 37 mpg combined.

That brings us to prices overall, which have all increased. The biggest increases are for the non-hybrid turbocharged models. The LX is up by $1,090, and the EX and EX-L are up by $950. Sport, the base hybrid model, has increased by $850, and Sport Touring is up by just $400. All-wheel drive is an extra $1,500 regardless of whether it's for the hybrid or the turbo CR-V. The base prices for all trims are listed below. They include the $1,295 destination charge:

LX: $30,795

EX: $33,305

Sport: $34,645

EX-L: $35,955

Sport-L: $37,645

Sport Touring: $40,795

