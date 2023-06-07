2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at $33,690 — and can end up a lot more than that

Jeep showed the rearranged and more feature-rich 2024 Wrangler at this year's New York Auto Show. Now that order books have opened, we're finally getting prices. There's plenty of good news, like the larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen running Uconnect 5, standard side curtain airbags, the Willys becoming a Rubicon Jr. at a much nicer price, the Power Box on the 4xe models, the Sport S 4xe making the entry-level hybrid almost $5,000 less expensive, and the full-float Dana 44 axle on the Rubicon that turns into a higher tow rating of 5,000 pounds.

The lineup's been reconfigured, some options and combinations dropping out. The EcoDiesel V6 takes a hike, as do trims like the Willy Sport, Sport Altitude, and Freedom, and the High Altitude becomes a 4xe-only trim in 2024. Trims are the Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, Rubicon X, and Rubicon 392. The new Rubicon X is an all-boxes-checked model with standard 35-inch tires.

The six-speed manual is only available on the 375-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 now. The eight-speed automatic handles shifting duties for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in 270-hp standard and 375-hp hybrid forms, and the 470-hp 6.2-liter 392 Hemi V8.

Costs are up from a little to a lot, though, in all but a few cases. The smallest upward difference is for the Sport S two-door, which is $205 more; the rest of the Sports are up $700. The opening three 4xe trims haven't changed, the High Altitude 4xe rises by $3,880. The Rubicon trims are responsible for the only decrease and the largest increase, the Rubicon 4xe coming down by $495, the Rubicon 392 going up by $5,100.

Pricing for the 2024 Wrangler in two-door standard and four-door Unlimited trims after the $1,795 destination charge, and their differences from 2023, are: