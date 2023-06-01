Polestar 2 gets in-car YouTube and better Range Assistant via OTA update

The electric Polestar 2 is ready to receive its 15th over-the-air software update. Known as version P2.9 internally, the latest release brings in-car YouTube compatibility, a feature that should make charging stops less boring, and a more accurate version of the Range Assistant app.

Not available in China or South Korea, the in-car YouTube function lets passengers access the streaming service via the infotainment system's portrait-oriented 11.2-inch touchscreen. It only works when the car is parked, so you shouldn't see someone streaming Need for Speed while traveling at 80 mph on I-15, and you'll need a good internet connection to watch or listen to your favorite content.

When the battery is fully charged, you can turn off YouTube and hit the road with a more accurate idea of how long you've got until the next charging stop. Polestar updated the Range Assistant app to "deliver more accurate predictions and support an improved driving style." Drivers can notably monitor the amount of energy they've used over the past 12, 25, or 62 miles, and the app delivers real-time consumption information so that they can change their driving style if they're using too much juice. The update also includes revisions to the algorithm used to calculate the range left in the battery pack that take "environmental and other factors" into account when providing a number.

This information also appears in the digital instrument cluster. Previously, the screen only showed default range projections.

While the 2 is equipped with an Android-based infotainment system, it supports a great deal of Apple products. The latest update unlocks more features for iPhone-wielding owners, including additional phone- and media-related details displayed on the home screen tile. Drivers can also handle calls using the steering wheel-mounted buttons, and call- and navigation-related details are shown in the instrument cluster.

Polestar notes that the P2.9 update is compatible with every 2 regardless of the year and powertrain. It's free, and owners can download it as of June 2023. The improvements included in the latest version of the software will be standard on newly-built 2 models as of June 2023.

