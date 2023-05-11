Score this DeWalt ratchet set for less than $25 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Almost every Father’s Day, Christmas, birthday, any excuse for gift giving for my dad, tools were always one of his gifts. And for good reason. If you like getting things done around the house you need tools, then tools, good tools, tend to be expensive. That said, they also tend to last long, so they’re worth the money. This Dewalt Drive Socket 25-piece set is one of the rare occasions when something is both good quality and inexpensive, thanks to the deal that is currently running on Amazon.

$24.02 at Amazon

Key Features:

Comes with both SAE & Metric sockets

Removable inner tray for ease of use

72-tooth ratchet means it’ll still do the job in tight spaces

I bought a complete ratchet set like this years ago on sale and it is by far the most used set of tools in my garage, whether I am working on cars or bikes. Having both SAE and metric means you won’t have to use a socket that only kind-of fits too. And thanks to the 72-tooth ratchet system, this tool will work in tight spaces with ease.