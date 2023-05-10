Fisker delivers first Ocean One Launch Edition in Denmark

Danish car designer and eponymous automaker Henrik Fisker delivered the first Ocean One Launch Edition crossover in his native land, stopping by the Fisker Center+ in Copenhagen to deliver the keys to the new owner. The unit came in Great White over black, 22-inch AirGlider wheels, with white Alcantara seats set among a Sea Salt interior. Being the Launch Edition, it came with the most powerful 550-horsepower dual-motor drivetrain and nearly option, like the 17.1-inch swiveling infotainment screen and SolarSky roof. The dual-motor AWD Ocean One packs a 113-kWh battery powering a range of 436 miles in Euro testing on the 22-inch wheels specced on retail delivery #1. If the customer had chosen the 20-inch wheels, range would be 440 miles. Either number is enough to get from Copenhagen to Stockholm for a seaside vacation with the Ocean.

Just after the Denmark celebration, Fisker flew to Munich, Germany, to commemorate the first Ocean registered in that country, a car delivered to Henrik himself. He also opened the new Fisker Lounge in the center of town and a showroom at the company's local headquarters in Munich Motorworld.

On this side of the Atlantic, the company spent last week addressing its Q1 results and expectations for deliveries. Headwinds continue for EV makers of all sizes, but Fisker told analysts he expects the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to certify the Ocean this month so that deliveries can commence in June. If that timetable holds, all 5,000 examples of the Ocean One Launch Edition should meet their new owners by the end of September, around the same time the top-trim Ocean Extreme — the serial production version of the Ocean One Launch Edition without all the standard goodies — begins deliveries.

Even more recent news suggests a trim package on the way that could almost be considered a fifth trim. Not long after the Ocean debuted in 2020, Henrik Fisker teased an off-road version called the Force E, which stands for Force Electric. At the time, the overhaul was touted as a fleet option for companies who needed "an extreme off-road package" with items like a brush guard, big beadlock tires, and a water spout set into the front bumper. The latest Force E package targets the camping set with a stouter roof rack, new front and rear bumpers, tow hooks at both ends, and less aggressive non-beadlock 33-inch tires on 20-inch wheels. Inside, the options sheet extends to grab handles, tiedowns, and rubber floors. The company co-founder says he aims to begin offering the package by the end of the year, and that the kit can be retrofitted to the top two trims, the Ocean Extreme and Ocean Ultra. Also three years ago, the Force E package was touted as one of four packages coming for the crossover, so there could be more news soon.

The activity in and focus on the Ocean realm has pushed back the arrival of Fisker's next model, the Pear city car. The battery-electric subcompact is now expected to begin production a year later, in 2025.