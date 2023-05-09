2023 Bentley Bentayga Cupholder Mega Test: Will the Nalgene bottle fit?

The Bentley Bentayga is impressive in its extravagance, and the extended-wheelbase Azure First Edition is even more so. Unique styling, extremely high-quality materials, extra rear legroom and opulent seating make this expensive SUV a sublime place to spend time, whether behind the wheel or as a passenger. And while the Bentley might seem better suited to one of those water bottles with an energy-focusing crystal energy inside (yes, it's a thing), capaciousness holds a luxury all its own. So, can the Bentayga EWB accommodate what is truly the finest decanter for beverages on the go, the traditional 32-ounce Nalgene water bottle? Damned if I wasn't going to find out while the Bentley was in my driveway.

The primest real estate is, of course, the front cupholders, so let's start there.

It's hard to be disappointed, as something about sitting in the Bentayga's driver seat is a natural balm for the soul, but warm feelings won't make our Nalgene fit where we'd like it. Let's try the doors next.

It fits there just fine, and we have to say, the azure color of my Nalgene's sturdy, BPA-free plastic looks quite nice against the car's gray and lavender leather.

So how about the folks sitting in business class?

As is often the case, the rear cupholders suffer the same constraints as the ones up front. The Nalgene won't fit there, but maybe the doors?

These generous pockets again provide a place for these big bottles. But there's one more spot in this Bentley to stash a fifth Nalgene.

Just in front of the rear cupholders is a cubby that opens up. It's big enough to fit a Nalgene, but not big enough to close the lid over it. It wouldn't be a terrible place to temporarily hold your bottle while actively hydrating, then place it back out of the way in the door pocket once your thirst is quenched.

Have a closer look in the video below. If the Bentayga is a little rich for your taste, you can see how the Nalgene fares in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota 4Runner or the upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.