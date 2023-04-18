2023 Toyota 4Runner Cupholder Mega Test: Will the Nalgene bottle fit?

I’m a thirsty boy. As such, I bring at least one water bottle pretty much everywhere I go. My trusty 32-ounce Nalgene is a mainstay for terrestrial travels, generally providing most of my hydration needs for a single sitting. The trouble is, few cupholders can accommodate its girth. Rather than settle for a lesser vessel, the Nalgene will ride shotgun or in a wide, open storage bin. That’s less than ideal, especially when I’ve filled it up from my SodaStream — the bubbles go flat if the bottle is knocking around or falling over. So when I find a vehicle with cupholders or door molds that will securely hold my Nalgene, it’s cause for celebration.

When the 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition arrived in my driveway, I was excited about the decals, but a little bummed, if unsurprised, that my Nalgene didn’t fit in the cupholders or door pockets. But after looking a little more closely at the cupholders, I noticed the text “Remove for larger cups.” Sure enough, the rubber cupholder liners pulled out, expanding their capacity. It would be close …

Success! Now I could hydrate to my heart’s content. But what about the backseat passengers?

So long as the rear wasn’t loaded three across, they could bring their Nalgenes along, too. Assuming everyone is using the standard 32-ounce bottle, that’s a gallon shared among four friends — enough to last until the first stop on the road trip. Now I just need to find a spot to store the cupholder liners.