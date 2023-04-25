2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Cupholder Mega Test: Will the Nalgene bottle fit?

Volkswagen has officially revealed its upcoming ID.7 flagship electric sedan, due in the U.S. in 2024, with 282 horsepower, over 300 miles of range, massaging seats and an augmented reality head-up display. But perhaps the most important unanswered question: Will it fit a 32-ounce Nalgene water bottle in any of its cupholders? After all, we’re going to get mighty thirsty in those 300 miles between charging stops.

I got a chance to poke around the ID.7 at its reveal in New York. I also happened to have my trusty Nalgene along for the trip. I checked the front and rear rows of seating, including the door pockets, and saw mixed results.

Starting with the obvious and most convenient placement, we checked the front row cupholders.

No luck there, but maybe the front door pockets will suffice. They've worked out in other Volkswagens.

Success. That'll pass my test. Now on to see if the rear passengers can securely and conveniently store their Nalgenes. Thirsty drivers tend to have thirsty friends, after all. I checked the cupholders in the center armrest as well as the rear door pockets.

The cupholders are as small as the ones up front, and the door molds are smaller. The latter were almost big enough, but not quite enough to get the bottle seated. Guess the backseaters will just have to hold their Nalgenes.

Keep in mind, the version parked in New York was a Euro-spec model. While I doubt VW will make any major changes to accommodate the American obsession for beverage capacity when the ID.7 makes its way to the U.S. next year. I'll check it again either way.