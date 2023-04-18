This portable jump starter holds up to 20 jumps on a single charge, for just $48.99

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's nothing worse than getting in your car, turning your key and hearing silence. Dead batteries are a pain. They can slow down your whole day if you're not prepared. Although you might be able to flag down a neighbor or fellow driver with jumper cables willing to help, it's still an inconvenience. Thankfully, portable car jump starters (and how-to videos) can help remove a lot of the stress from that situation. There are tons of jump starter options out there, and you can check out a list of some of our favorites here, but today we're bringing you this fantastic 51% off deal on a NEXPOW Q10S.

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in "extreme temperatures" and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-load protection, high- and low-temperature protection and more. It has a built-in LED light with several modes and there are even a few USB outputs built into the gadget, allowing users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW also comes with its own clamps and cables. Learn more below or check the deal out for yourself right here.

Key Features

Delivers 1500 Peak Amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in "extreme temperatures"

Includes a built-in LED light

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Features spark protection, reverse polarity protection, low-temperature protection, high-temperature protection and over-load protection

Comes with its own clamps and cables

$48.99 at Amazon

