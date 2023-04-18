Florida Man's reaction to car crash? Strip down to boxers, flee into swamp

Ƒlorida Man has many skills, including turning an everyday traffic accident into a wild incident involving partial nudity and a police chase through a swamp. Authorities say a 23-year-old man drove his Nissan Sentra across the center line, colliding with a semi truck, but instead of exchanging information and waiting for police, he stripped to his underwear and took off into the swamp.

Police say the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on April 10 near Mulberry in Polk County, Florida. After the collision, the truck driver was sore but was able to give police a description of the man, whom they say stripped to his underwear before running into the water.

Dogs found the driver a mile deep in the swamp, wearing only his boxers. Though police can be scary, the man likely found countless other horrors hiding in the swamp at night, and officers said he was ready to come out when they found him. “He didn’t resist. He just wanted to get out of the woods and swamp,” an officer told the local news. Officials speculated that the man likely stripped to make it harder to find him, but as they pointed out, wearing only your underwear makes you easier to spot.

While this story is undoubtedly hilarious, it ended about as well as it could have. He did not get eaten by an alligator, for one thing.

The driver took off because he was driving on a suspended license and without insurance. Now, adding to those charges he's also got to deal with the matter of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. The naked runner could have saved himself and everyone a bunch of trouble if he'd faced the music, preferably clothed. In addition to his embarrassment, the man could face hundreds in fines and some jail time, as the suspended license charge alone carries up to 60 days in jail.