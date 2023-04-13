Save a cool 10% on this Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash and Wax today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that it's possible to step outside without encountering a blizzard, it's finally time for those sunny afternoon driveway car washes. Dirt can overwhelm an exterior faster than you might think, and the worse the problem gets, the harder it's going to be to get your car shining again the way it deserves. Luckily, good car wash soap is pretty affordable even at full price, but getting it at a discount is even better. That's why we're featuring this popular Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash and Wax that's on sale today for 10% off.

This 128-ounce Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash & Wax Foaming soap packs a huge punch. The container should last you ages as it can be diluted by adding just 1 ounce to 5 gallons of water. This soap is pH-balanced, formulated with a synthetic and carnauba wax to reduce water spots, and as the name says, it produces "extreme" foam. You can also use it with your favorite foam cannon, or in a traditional wash bucket. It even has a grape scent. If you're in the market for some car wash soap, but this isn't exactly what you're looking for, check out our list of the best car wash soap for 2023. Otherwise, learn more about the Chemical Guys deal below.

Key features

128 oz. container

Two-in-one premium bodywash shampoo and synthetic gloss enhancer

Extreme foaming wash

Grape scent

pH-balanced

Formulated with a synthetic and carnauba wax to reduce water spots

Dilute by adding 1 oz. to 5 gallons of water

