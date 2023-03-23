Mini Clubman Final Edition could be the end of the Clubman line

The Mini range is in for an enormous overhaul next model year, the little Anglo-German hatchbacks getting more mature, more roomy, more powertrains, more digital. The Clubman trim could be saying goodbye for good, the wagon's restrained dimensions perhaps not a fit for where Mini's going. For 1,969 buyers around the world, the Mini Clubman Final Edition will be a way to say "Farewell." As with the Mini Convertible Seaside Edition, the Clubman Final Edition commemorates the birth of the original Clubman produced from 1969 to 1981.

It's available in three colors: Enigmatic Black, Melting Silver, and Nanuq White. Those base hues will be accented by Shimmer Copper trim on the grille and fender vents, as well as three stripes running up the passenger's side of the hood. Another three Shimmer Copper stripes run along the lower sides underlining the "1 of 1969" badge on the C-pillar. The wagon sits on 18-inch wheels with a two-tone Final Edition Spoke lacquered to recall copper.

The side sills carry "Final Edition" lettering at the threshold to the front seats, and a "1969" badge across the rear threshold. Inside, there are a lot more warm brown and badging to behold. Three-tone Mini Yours leather sports seats are far flashier than anything from 1969, set off by anthracite Piquet fabric, blue contrast stitching, stitched badging and a copper-colored button. A range of "Final Edition" and "1 of 1969" notifiers run appear on the steering wheel, instrument panel, and floor mats.

Depending on market, the Clubman Final Edition can be ordered in Cooper and Cooper S trims, with any available powertrain including diesel, and in two- or four-wheel drive. We're not sure how many will come to the U.S., if any, nor what they will cost, so check with your dealer. The 100 specials being sent to the UK will start at £37,000 ($45,250 U.S.) on-the-road, about £10,000 ($12,230 U.S.) above an entry-level Clubman Cooper Classic.

