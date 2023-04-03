This handheld car vacuum is on sale for just $15.99 today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although most of us won't have to worry about tracking snow and ice into our vehicles any more this year, the nagging problems of spring and summer are starting to arise. Before you know it, dirt and dust are going to start piling up in your car interior if you don't make it a habit to regularly clean. Luckily, there's a popular, affordable way to keep your interior a bit less dirty in the form of this Temola handheld vacuum cleaner, available today for a huge 60% off.

This cordless vac is USB chargeable, packs a 120w motor and only weighs 0.88 lbs, so maneuverability is top notch. Like many handheld vacs nowadays, it is equipped with a removable HEPA filter, which is both washable and removable. It takes about 3 - 4 hours to fully charge, and continuous use time is around 20+ minutes. It even comes with a drawstring bag for storage and 2 additional nozzle attachments, a dust brush and a crevice tool, for getting into all of the tough-to-reach nooks and crannies in your car and home. Will this be the most powerful car vac out there? Almost definitely not. But at this price, it just might be the most affordable right now. If you're looking for a vac with a bit more oomph, check out our list of the best car vacuum cleaners and handheld vacs for 2023 right here. Otherwise, you can check out the Temola right here.

Key Features

120w motor

Weighs only 0.88 lbs

Removable HEPA filter

Includes dust brush and crevice tool nozzles as well as a drawstring bag for storage

20+ minutes of continuous runtime on a full charge

$15.99

