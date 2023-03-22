2023 Ford Bronco order bank opens March 27 for 24 hours

As one would expect, the Bronco6G forum has been tracking the elusive quarry known as the Ford Bronco. Based on their reports, might be easier to score a jackalope than a truck this year. Last November, FoMoCo opened 2023 Bronco order banks for reservation holders who wouldn't get their 2022 Broncos built. In January, the automaker tried to sway holdouts with a cash offer to change their order to a different configuration or a different Ford vehicle. We're not sure how things have gone in the interim — besides price increases for 2023 — but the forum reports Ford will open the 2023 Bronco order bank to the public on March 27. Here's the most important thing to know: The bank will be open for 24 hours. The hopeful are going to need The Force to have a chance at success.

But wait, there's more. Unending production constraints exclude some popular options from the catalog. Ford won't take orders for the base or Everglades trims. The seven-speed manual transmission is off limits. So are the optional $995 Badlands wheels, the 17-inch high gloss painted aluminum units with the Carbonized Gray beauty ring. The same wheels with a Warm Alloy beauty ring that are beadlock capable are not constrained; however, those wheels come with the Sasquatch package that remains heavily constrained. The Luxury Package with features like adaptive cruise control, Bang & Olufsen stereo, SYNC4, and heated steering wheel? Also highly constrained. The two-door trim, molded-in-color hardtop for the four-door? Might want to rethink that if you really want a truck delivered this model year.

The Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, and Heritage Edition trims are on the menu, so too the Wildrtrak, but Bronco6G says this trim is offering very limited numbers. And remember, the Raptor and Heritage Limited trims are allocated in a different manner, keeping them even more challenging to get than a regular Bronco.

Another thread explains price protection for 2023 Bronco orders, the takeaway being there might not be any for the coming round of orders. The opening post says only those who had a "2023MY order placed prior to March 15th, 2023" will receive protection.