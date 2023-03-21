Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're looking to grab some scenic footage of your drives for your TikTok page, or to protect yourself from a potential lawsuit, a dash cam is a great solution. We've rounded up some of our favorite dash cams right here, but wanted to call out this one specifically while it's a fantastic 31% off for a limited time.

This Vantrue option is a three-channel dash cam, which means it records HD footage from the front, the rear, and even inside your vehicle. It's pricier than a standard one-channel cam that only records out the front window, but a rear cam specifically can be incredibly important for protection, considering that nearly 30% of all accidents are rear-end collisions according to the NHTSA. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams and features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24-hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has over 7,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

$207.99

Key features

This three-part dash cam includes a 1440p 155° front camera, 1280p 165° inside camera and 1280p 160° rear camera

All cams record video and audio

Features Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

Includes infrared night vision recording

Features a 24-hour low-bitrate parking mode that can automatically initiate recording when the motion or collision detection is triggered

Multiple potential set-ups for the cams make this a great choice for rideshare drivers

Does not rely on lithium batteries, allowing for easier use in some extreme weather conditions

Can handle up to a 256 GB SD card (not included)

Does not support WiFi or Bluetooth

