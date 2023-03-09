Walmart is having a secret generator and power station sale that could save you over $900

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you live almost anywhere in the U.S., you're aware of the ice storms, flooding and power outages happening recently. It's been at best, annoying, and at worst, dangerous. No one likes carrying on for hours or even days without power, it's a hassle in the best of times, let alone in the throes of winter. That's what makes a power generator such a great item to have around the house. Keeping a whole-house generator or portable power station ready to go can turn a night that may have been a genuine emergency into only a mild inconvenience. Outside of emergency use, they can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. Portable generators and power stations can come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, and unfortunately, they're not cheap. Luckily, Walmart has quite a few generators and power stations on sale right now that could save you over $900. Check out some of the deals they have below, or check out our list of some of our favorite generators available on Amazon right here.

DuroMax XP13000HX 13,000 Watt Portable Generator - $1,199 (20% off)

$1,199 at Walmart

Key Features

Powered by a 500cc DuroMax engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 13,000 starting watts and 10,500 running watts

Power panel includes four 120V GFCI household outlets, one 120V 30AMP outlet, one 120/240V 30AMP twist-lock outlet and a heavy-duty 120/240V 50AMP outlet

Features “CO Alert Technology” that will automatically shut down the generator if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected

We can’t get enough portable power. This 13,000-watt DuroMax generator for a house is larger than some others on our list, so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has a push-button start, and it's rated for 10,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high-amperage power tools.

$899.99 at Walmart

Key Features

Powered by a “457cc, single cylinder, 4-stroke, air cooled, OHV engine protected by a durable powder coated frame"

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 12,000 peak watts/9,500 running watts

Outlets include (4) 120V 20A AC outlets, (1) 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet, (1) 120V/240V 50A outlet and (1) 12V DC output

Digital voltage frequency hour meter

Comes with low oil shut-off, 3-in-1 digital meter, and automatic voltage regulation

This Pulsar generator is a 12,000-watt generator that runs on either propane or gasoline and includes a low oil shut-off, 3-in-1 digital meter, and automatic voltage regulation. Like the others, it runs on either gas or propane and has an electric start function and as for outlets it has four 120V 20A AC outlets, one 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet, one 120V/240V 50A outlet and one 12V DC output. Last but not least, you'll be able to monitor a ton of information thanks to its digital voltage frequency hour meter

$449 at Walmart

Key Features

Noise level of 68 dBA from 23 feet makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs

Wireless Remote Start lets you start and stop the generator from up to 80 feet away

Features 4,375 starting watts and 3,500 running watts

Up to 14 hours of run time on a full 4.7 gallon tank of gasoline

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Built-in Volt Guard prevents surges, protecting your equipment

Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet and a 120V 30A locking outlet

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. A built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurately track voltage, and it also features a remote start that lets you start and stop it from up to 80 feet away. A noise level of 68 dBA from 23 feet makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

$1,398 at Walmart

Key Features

2000Wh capacity and 2000W inverter

Features a lifespan of over a decade with 3500+ life cycles to 80%

Has support for up to 700W solar and 500W AC input

Outlets include 6 AC ports, standard USB-A/Type-C/Car port, and 2 wireless charging pads

Features both short circuit and over temperature protection

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Bluetti can be charged in just 3.5 hours when using MPPT 700W Solar and has 17 outlets, including 6 AC ports, standard USB-A/Type-C/Car port, and 2 wireless charging pads, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips.

$659 at Walmart

Key Features

Charges to 80% in under 1 hour, with 1.6 hours to full charge

Can also be charged by solar in 2.8 hours or a car outlet in 10.5 hours

Includes screen that shows voltage, current, short circuit and temp in real time.

Features six AC PURE SINE WAVE outlets (100V-120V 1600W 3100W Peak), two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-A fast charge ports and one standard DC 13.6V port

Weighs 30.75 lbs

At 59% off this power station is the best value in this sale. It charges quickly, hitting 80% in under one hour, and offers tons of ports to charge all of your devices. It can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more and is easily charged by an AC outlet, solar panel, or car outlet, making it perfect for camping.