Lucky Australians get super-limited Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition

Every time the Suzuki Jimny comes up, people in the U.S. throw around phrases like “forbidden fruit” and words like “unobtanium.” Still, the automaker’s newest off-roader may be impossible to get, even for people in markets where it’s sold. The new Jimny Heritage Edition will soon be available in Australia, but its super-limited numbers will make it one of the rarest pint-sized off-roaders yet.

Suzuki said it would only build 300 of the retro-inspired Jimnys. The company’s Australian website shows four colorways, including green, white, grey, and black, each accented by red and orange graphics and red mudflaps. Heritage decals and a unique cargo tray round out the look.

The Heritage Edition gets the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that the standard Jimny and Jimny Lite get, which produces around 100 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque. Suzuki offers a four-speed automatic transmission in other variants, but the Heritage comes exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. The Jimny’s ultra-compact size, short wheelbase, and almost nonexistent front and rear overhangs make it a surprisingly capable off-roader. Utility vehicles have ballooned in size here in the States, and while we never got the Jimny, we did get oddities like the Geo/Chevy Tracker before the market went wild on luxo-barge SUVs.

The Heritage Edition builds on the GLX trim, the most “luxurious” variant, if you can call it that. The trim gets a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, LED headlights, a rearview camera, fog lights, and even some advanced driver aids.

Though small and somewhat basic, the Jimny Heritage Edition can be upgraded with several options and accessories. Suzuki offers skid plates, cargo accessories, premium speakers, and even an $1,800 (AUD) 15-inch wheel kit. Pricing starts at AUD 33,490, or $22,591, a few thousand more than the base Jimny. White is the only standard paint color, however, so lucky buyers will have to shell out an additional $695 for one of the other hues.

Related Video