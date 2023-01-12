Five-door forbidden fruit: Suzuki Jimny gets bigger

If you’ve always wanted a Suzuki Jimny, but import laws and its small two-door body style held you back, there’s some good news. No, you cannot import a new one to the United States. Sorry to burst that bubble. The good news is that Suzuki just announced a five-door Jimny for people needing more space, at least if they live in India.

The third-generation Jimny landed in 2018 and has remained a three-door since, making this a significant development for off-road fans and people upset with Suzuki for not selling it in the United States. Maruti Suzuki holds massive market share in India, so it’s not surprising to see the automaker coming out with new Jimny variants. The pint-sized SUV measures more than a foot longer than its three-door counterpart but still carries the model’s signature upright boxy shape and modest accommodations.

A 1.5-liter engine making 105 horsepower comes paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Though small, the Jimny five-door manages serious off-roading with a 36-degree approach angle, a 50-degree departure angle, and a 24-degree breakover angle. The SUV rides on 15-inch wheels and three-link rigid axle suspension with coil springs. It also features an old-school ladder frame, which helps deliver that impressive off-road ability, but likely impacts on-road comfort.

Jimny buyers get a surprising number of niceties, including a 9-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also a rearview camera and a premium stereo option. The top Alpha trim level adds push-button start, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

We don’t have pricing details for the five-door Jimny, but the three-door variant starts at around $24,000 in other markets, such as Mexico. Suzuki will build the Jimny at its facility in Gurugram, India. Orders are open now, with deliveries planned to start in May. The automaker said it would soon expand the five-door to other markets, including Latin America and Australia.