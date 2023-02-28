2024 Ford Mustang prices are revealed, from base to Dark Horse

Ford released pricing for the 2024 Mustang lineup via its preview page this week, giving us an idea of what it'll cost to sate our pony car desires. The base coupe with a turbocharged four-cylinder and standard automatic transmission will start at $32,515 (assuming 2024 models carry over the 2023 destination fee of $1,595); meanwhile, the track-ready Dark Horse model will ring the till at nearly $60,000. This represents an increase of about $3,000 across the board.

The basic lineup remains largely unchanged. The EcoBoost-powered coupe (now auto-only) is offered in both base and Premium configurations; for 2024, convertible models are offered only with the Premium accoutrements. This pattern holds true for the V8-powered GT models (base and Premium for the coupe; Premium only for GT). The enthusiast-spec Dark Horse, which takes the place of the Mach 1 and Mach 1 Premium models offered in 2023 (and the Voodoo-powered GT350 before it), sitting atop the lineup with no variants available — yet, anyway.

The standard 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. As a reminder, Ford nixed the manual transmission for the turbo-four, so you’re only able to have it with the 10-speed. The GT’s 5.0-liter V8 is rated at 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque (up 30 horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque over last year's) and the Dark Horse rounds out the lineup with 500 hp and 418 lb-ft.

All cars will be equipped with Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite and a 12-4 inch digital cluster. Premium models get a curved glass display with a 13.2-inch infotainment screen. This is also where you get niceties such as dual-zone climate control and upgraded sound. A six-speed manual is still available on the GT and Dark Horse, and the latter is also equipped with Ford's MagneRide active suspension. We suspect that MagneRide will be an up-charge feature for the GT and Ford has already announced that the EcoBoost model can be optioned with an active exhaust, so stay tuned for further information on available performance upgrades for the standard and GT trims.

Here's how pricing breaks down by model:

EcoBoost base - $32,515

EcoBoost Premium - $38,040

EcoBoost Convertible - $43,540

GT - $43,090

GT Premium - $47,610

GT Convertible (Premium Only) - $53,110

Dark Horse - $59,565

