Mercedes-Benz doesn't offer a pickup variant of the current-generation G-Class, but several aftermarket companies have stepped in to fill this void. The latest is California-based Pit26, which transforms the SUV into a heavily-modified truck with a lifted suspension system.

The first example built (pictured in our gallery) started life as an AMG-developed G63, though the company notes nothing prevents it from chopping up a G550. Regardless of what's under the hood, Pit26 cuts the cab right behind the rear seats, extends the frame by 20 inches, and adds a cargo box to create a crew-cab pickup. Aftermarket bumpers on both ends and massive wheels add a finishing touch to the look.

Pit26 dialed in about nine inches of additional ground clearance by installing portal axles and a redesigned suspension system that includes 2.65-inch Bilstein shocks. It also replaced the running boards with power-operated side steps to improve the break-over angle.

There are no interior modifications to report, and power comes from a stock, G63-sourced 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The braking system is carried over from the G63, too, though Pit26 notes that customers can request more power, beefier brakes, or both.

Pricing for Pit26's G-Class-based pickup starts at $385,000, and buyers have numerous customization options to choose from. Alternatively, they can wait for the company to release additional custom-built Gs, including what's described as a "G63-1000 Pre-Runner" designed for "hardcore enthusiasts" and a "G63 Lux" that will retain several factory parts (including the bumpers) to achieve a more low-key look.

Related video: