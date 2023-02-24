Toyota RAV4 and Camry redesigns reportedly debuting in 2024

The current Toyota RAV and Camry have been on the market since 2018 and 2017, respectively. Both stalwarts for the brand, the RAV4 shows no sign of slowing down in sales as crossovers carve out market turf that used to be dominated by sedans. The Camry, on the other hand, is one of a few remaining family sedans on the market as competitors (notably Ford) have discontinued traditional four-door models.

That gives Toyota little incentive to update either vehicle, but both are reportedly scheduled for an update in late 2024 for the 2025 model year. News of this comes from Australia's Drive. According to the latter, both models will be built on revised versions of their current TNGA-K modular platforms.

The RAV4 is the best-selling non-pickup vehicle in America. Some versions, like the RAV4 Prime PHEV, have waiting lists of over a year in parts of the country. Additionally, The Fast Lane Car says the RAV4 is likely to remove the 2.5-liter gasoline-only drivetrain altogether and become a hybrid-only model. If these rumors are true, it might be worth waiting just a few months more for the next-generation version to debut.

Drive's report also has April 2024 pegged as the production start date for the new Camry. By then Camry will have been on the market for seven years, an eon for what was once America's best-selling car. In its pre-crossover-pocalypse heyday, new generations came about in as little as four years. Drive also believes that the gasoline-only Camry is unlikely to be discontinued in favor of an all-hybrid lineup, as they are still a popular option in the U.S. In any case, it seems that Toyota is determined to continue offering a proper midsize sedan, and that's good news for those who don't like the compromised handling characteristics of a crossover.

It appears that it will take at least another generation before Toyota offers fully electric versions of these bread-and-butter segment leaders. Hybrids are still good business, and PHEVs especially are the best of both worlds in terms of spotty charging infrastructure.