The Mini Clubman club is too small, so it's reportedly on the chopping block

The Mini Clubman, the company’s wagon-ish entry into a range that includes two-door versions, four-doors, convertibles and small SUVs, is reportedly about to get its club membership revoked.

Some published reports say that the cult favorite, which has seen its sales drops to less than 2,500 units last year, will be discontinued in just about a year, likely with a special last edition.

A spokesman for Mini USA did not confirm or deny the report, but in an email said that it was “speculative.”

Clubman sales have been on the decline since the model's peak in 2016, when the second generation was introduced.

The first-generation Clubman stood out from the pack with its suicide rear doors and barn doors instead of a traditional hatch; it later matured into a more conventional shape. The larger, more utilitarian Countryman bit into sales of the Clubman, and now a larger version of that SUV is in the works. Mini has also shown its Aceman concept, an electric crossover that could eventually join the brand's lineup slotted between the Cooper and the Countryman.

Earlier this month, the company, which is part of BMW, detailed that some Hardtop and Convertible models can be ordered with stick shifts going forward. There was no mention of the Clubman.

