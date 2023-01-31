This is going to be a big year for Mazda. It's kicking off with the just revealed 2024 CX-90. But speaking with Mazda North America President and CEO Jeff Guyton, that's just the first big development. He told us that the upcoming CX-70 will also be released this year. The CX-70 will be built on the same platform as the CX-90, which means it will be rear-drive-biased and have a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder and a mild-hybrid straight-six on offer. But it will be smaller, with two rows of seats.

We asked Guyton about why Mazda decided to introduce its new engine and chassis platform to the U.S. with the bigger three-row CX-90, when it started with the smaller CX-60 overseas (another two-row, but different from our upcoming CX-70). He said that a major factor was a need to address the increasing competition in the three-row segment and potential weaknesses of the CX-9 it replaces. Specifically, they saw that the CX-9 was hurting on power, interior space and towing. In our first look, all of these do seem to be addressed, though until we drive it, we can't say exactly how it holds up to other three-rows.

The other part is that the CX-70 will be in a segment Mazda hasn't really competed in much. Guyton noted that about the closest thing would be the CX-7, which was discontinued just over a decade ago. But he felt that even that isn't quite the same kind of vehicle or segment. We're certainly curious to see how the CX-70 shapes up, and whether it will basically be just a shorter CX-90, or maybe something a bit more unique.