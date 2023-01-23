Official

2023 Lincoln Navigator makes changes to trim lineup and color menu

But the prices go way up

Jan 23rd 2023 at 12:10PM
2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Central Park
Lincoln has been doing its thing out of the way of the big headlines at Ford. The brand hasn't put out an official press release for the Navigator since August 2021, the 2023 Navigator whispering into the new year so quietly we barely noticed. The big SUV got refreshed for the 2022 model year, gaining the brand's ActiveGlide hands-free driving system, Lincoln Enhance over-the-air update capability, a larger 13.2-inch infotainment screen, two new themes for the top-tier Black Label trim called Central Park and Invitation, tweaked front and rear fascias, and a few other bits. For 2023, the changes are mostly decorative and financial. The base extended model known as the Navigator L is gone. The stretched Navigator now comes in Reserve and Black Label only. Flight Blue is no longer on the exterior palette, but Diamond Red Tricoat can be ordered for the base Standard trim as well as the Reserve and Reserve L.

The sole powertrain is unchanged, that being a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 with 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque sending power through a ten-speed automatic to either the rear wheels or all four.

2023 Navigator prices after the $1,895 destination charge, and their increases from 2022, are:

  • Standard: $81,620 ($3,215)
  • Reserve: $93,830 ($4,730)
  • Reserve L: $96,860 ($5,090)

  • Standard 4WD: $84,620 ($3,215)
  • Reserve 4WD: $96,530 ($5,090)
  • Reserve L 4WD: $99,555 ($5,090)
  • Black Label 4WD: $111,150 ($6,475)
  • Black Label L 4WD: $114,195 ($6,475)

As you can see, there are some healthy bumps compared to launch pricing for the 2022 model year. In 2022, the base model dropped by $5, three other trims rose by a few hundred, one trim rose by $1,760, and five climbed by almost $5,000. For 2023, a $5,000 increase is effectively the norm.

Getting a Navigator seems to be a little easier than around this time last year when Lincoln made the model custom order only. Now the warning text reads, "Some models, trims and features may not be available. Please contact your local Lincoln Retailer for updates and assistance." Bring money.

