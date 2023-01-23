2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport to get new Off-Road Group

For the 2021 model year, Jeep added two Willys trims to the Gladiator lineup, Jeep North America boss Jim Morrison saying, "Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability." Based on the Sport and Sport S trims, the Willys' nabbed rock rails and shocks from the off-road-spec Rubicon trim, got limited-slip differentials, unique 17-inch black wheels on chunky 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud terrain tires, blacked-out grilles, and the requisite stickers. Inside, the model picked up the Gladiator's Technology Group with seven-inch infotainment screen and Convenience Group. At launch in 2021, the less expensive Willys Sport cost $36,760 after the $1,495 destination fee charged at the time. Because the only thing steeper than the Gladiator's approach angle is its price curve, the 2023 Willys Sport costs $42,880 after the $1,795 destination charge.

Mopar Insiders reports there will soon be a less expensive way to get close to the Willys for 2023. Jeep product planners have apparently put together an Off-Road Group exclusively for the Sport trim that bundles trail-focused features at a big discount. The kit includes the Auxiliary Switch Group, currently a $495 option on the Sport, featuring four programmable auxiliary switches, a 240-amp alternator, and a 700-amp maintenance-free battery. The other three items can't be optioned on the Sport, those being an upgraded sport suspension, 17-Inch x 7.5-Inch black aluminum wheels instead of the Sport's steel rims, and 32-Inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires instead of the 31.5-inch all-seasons fitted as standard. Mopar Insiders says the package will cost buyers $895, saving 60% off an a la carte price of more than $2,000 — which might as well be an infinite percentage since some features can't be optioned for the Sport at any price.

Jeep hasn't posted the package on the configurator yet; MI's dealer connections say they've received a bulletin on it and ordering should open soon.