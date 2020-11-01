Jeep Gladiator gets Willys trim level for 2021 model year

The Jeep Gladiator gets a new but familiar edition for the 2021 model year, borrowing the Willys trim level from the Wrangler line. There are the requisite badges and stickers, but fortunately there's content included in the package that may make the Gladiator Willys edition, which is based on the Sport S trim, attractive to buyers.

Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand in North America, says, "Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability." Rock rails and shocks are borrowed from the off-road-spec Rubicon model, and a limited-slip differential is a welcome addition. Unique 17-inch black wheels wear chunky 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud terrain tires and pair well with the similarly blacked-out grille.

Also included are the Gladiator's Technology Group with seven-inch infotainment screen and Convenience Group. An upgraded 8.4-inch Uconnect system is optional, as are adaptive cruise control, Jeep's Active Safety Group, Cargo Management Group (which includes an upgraded alternator and 400-Watt inverter), the Cold Weather Group with heated seats and steering wheel and the Trailer-Tow Package.

A 3.6-liter V6 engine with 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque is standard, as is a six-speed manual transmission. The Gladiator Willys is available now with a starting price of $36,760 including a hefty $1,495 destination charge. An eight-speed automatic is optional for an additional $2,000, and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine is a $4,000 option. Check out the image gallery above, and if this sounds like something you'd be interested, the online configurator can be found here.

