This Snow Joe snow blower is 54% off today only

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The snow has been slow to come for many of us this year, but make no mistake, it's on its way. If you have even a moderately sized driveway, it can feel like backbreaking work to shovel the snow every time a few inches falls, let alone a few feet. Even if you've got a stronger back than most, who wants to take the time? A good snow blower can make your life a lot easier. If you've ever considered picking up a snow blower in the past, this deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for.

This Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ snow blower bundle has over 4,000 Amazon ratings with a total review score of 4 out of 5 stars. Keep in mind, this is a battery powered tool, so while you won't have to fill it with gas or oil, you will have to keep your batteries charged to be able to use it at a moments notice! If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, you can check out this battery-based EGO snow blower right here instead. Otherwise, learn more below or click here to check out this deal for yourself.

Key Features: