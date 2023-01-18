Official

Mazda hasn't completely ruled out launching a rotary-powered sports car

It's the engineering team's dream, now that a rotary's back as an EV range extender

Jan 18th 2023 at 12:12PM
red mazda rx-vision concept
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • red mazda rx-vision concept
  • red mazda rx-vision concept gray background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept black background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept top three quarters
  • red mazda rx-vision concept three quarters black background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept in shadow
  • red mazda rx-vision concept profile
  • red mazda rx-vision concept profile gray background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept black background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept rear three quarters
  • red mazda rx-vision concept rear three quarters gray background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept rear three quarters black background
  • red mazda rx-vision concept front detail
  • red mazda rx-vision concept rear detail
  • red mazda rx-vision concept driver interior
  • red mazda rx-vision concept passenger interior

Mazda brought the rotary engine back with a whimper by using it as a range extender in the MX-30. Enthusiasts who would rather see it under a coupe's long hood aren't entirely out of luck, but the Japanese company clarified that a Wankel-powered sports car isn't in the cards.

"Rotary is our symbol. It's a dream of engineers at Mazda to have a sports car with [a] rotary. Now is not the time for that," explained Yoshiaki Noguchi, the assistant manager of Mazda's powertrain development division, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

It doesn't sound like the engineering team's dream will come true in the near future. Noguchi clarified that Mazda's current priority is to electrify the core members of its range in the coming years — it's investing in electric and hybrid technology. When that's done, the firm's executives will reconsider whether to launch a long-awaited successor to the rotary-powered RX-8 that went out of production in 2012.

While that's not a "heck yes," it's also not a "heck no," and this marks an important shift in Mazda's thinking — remember, former Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai ruled out a sports car bigger than the Miata in 2016. However, without a firm commitment to the sports car segment, it's difficult to accurately predict what a born-again Wankel-powered coupe will look like. The RX-Vision concept (pictured) presented in 2015 was gorgeous, and it appeared in patent filings in 2021, but it's approaching its 10th birthday and it's very unlikely to reach production as-is.

Another point that's up in the air is the type of fuel that a hypothetical rotary-powered sports car would be powered by. Gasoline immediately comes to mind, but an unverified report published in 2021 claimed that Mazda engineers were developing a hydrogen-burning rotary engine.

