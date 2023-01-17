A Ferrari engine for sale ... for your living room

You won’t find this at IKEA.

For those who use a coffee table as a place to put coffee, it might not be the best choice. For those who read Autoblog, a coffee table with a Ferrari 360 Modena engine in the middle of it might be just the thing.

Now decorated with Ferrari red valve covers and a silver prancing horse badge, this 3.6-liter Ferrari V8 was once a working power plant with crankshaft pulleys, fuel injectors, and coil packs. That was before Alain Gervasoni of Gervadino Design got his hands on it, according to The Drive.

Next month, on February 2, the table will go to auction at Bonhams in Paris, where it’s expected to attract lots of speculators and hopefully a fanatic willing to spend an estimated $20,000 to $27,000 for the pleasure of staring at it over a croissant in the morning.

For those interested in the furniture piece, it’s a 15 millimeter-thick slab of glass supported by a quartet of stainless steel cylindrical legs. But the centerpiece engine block — serial number 360-03 — is the story: It ran to 400 horsepower, 275 pound-feet of torque, and revved to 8,700 rpm. Tea time!