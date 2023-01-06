Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall that applies to over 320,000 SUVs built between the 2012 and 2020 model years. The vehicles included in the campaign can stall while driving due to a fuel pump control unit-related problem caused by water building up in the spare tire well.

Assigned number 22V-955 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes 323,963 examples of the ML, the last-generation GLE, and the last-generation GLE Coupe, though Mercedes estimates that the defect is present in only 1% of the recalled SUVs. Nearly every model that has been part of the line-up over the past decade is covered by the recall, including AMG's ML63.

Mercedes explains that water can enter the trunk and make its way to the spare tire well "due to a development deviation in combination with production tolerances and possible customer influences when loading and unloading items" from the trunk. If enough water accumulates, it can come in contact with the fuel pump control unit and cause it to stop working, which in turn shuts off the engine without warning. The firm is asking owners of affected SUVs to keep an eye out for damp carpet in or near the trunk and listen for the sound of water sloshing around.

It doesn't sound like Mercedes will fix the leak; instead, it's asking owners to take their ML or GLE to the nearest dealer so that a technician can inspect the spare tire well, install a water drain plug, and replace the fuel pump control unit if it has been damaged by water. These repairs will be performed for free, and motorists who have already paid to get the issue fix can request a refund from the manufacturer.

Mercedes will begin notifying owners of affected SUVs by mail before February 21, 2023.