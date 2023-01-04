Win a Tesla: This Model S will hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

This Tesla Model S, with its 396-mile range and 0-60 time of just 1.99 seconds, is based off of the quickest production sedan ever made, the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Model S-APEX, a custom-built version by Unplugged Performance, has everything the Model S Plaid has, at 1,020 horsepower, but adds, among other things, a carbon-fiber wide-body kit and a custom leather interior that’ll make your grandfather’s antique armchair jealous. Plus, Omaze is giving it away.

Win a Custom Tesla Model S-APEX - Enter at Omaze

Here are the specs of the Tesla Model S-APEX up for grabs:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: Three Electric Motors

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Satin Grey

Interior Color: Serrano red von Holzhausen Banbū Leather™

Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Torque: 1,050 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds

Top Speed: 200 mph

Range: 396 miles

Cash Alt: $197,811.75

Special features: Unplugged Performance S-APEX conversion including 19-piece pre-preg carbon fiber wide body kit, 21” UP-03 wheels, sports dynamic air suspension lowering kit, carbon ceramic brake kit; custom Serrano red UP x von Holzhausen Banbū Leather™ interior; Full Self-Driving Capability; 17” infotainment screen; Yoke steering wheel; Large panoramic sunroof

All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, wicked-fast EV that has a retail value of $263,749.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum. According to Omaze, “The Petersen Automotive Museum is a non-profit that explores and presents the history of the automobile and its impact on global life and culture. The museum is a progressive center for automotive research and collecting, including reaching underserved communities. Your donation will help the museum extend its education programs both onsite and online, as well as aid the museum in developing new exhibitions, community events, and funding programs such as Yellowbrick—a free program for teens and young adults interested in attending trade school."

If you want this opportunity to own this head-turning EV, enter here. The deadline to enter is January 26, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

